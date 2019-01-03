Brandon to Host 2019 South Dakota Wildlife Expo and Banquet

Hunters, wildlife lovers, and people who enjoy the great outdoors are sure to be into this event. It's the fourth annual South Dakota Wildlife Expo & Banquet, coming up Saturday, (January 26) at the Holiday Inn Express in Brandon.

Proceeds that night go to benefit 'Warriors Never Give Up' a non-profit that helps disabled veterans.

KSFY TV is reporting that tickets to the event are now on sale. They can be purchased for $25 in advance, $30 at the door. Kids 10 and under are free. Kids ages 11-16 can get their tickets for $10, and Veterans receive $5 off the purchase of their tickets.

Have some antlers you're pretty proud of? Show em' off during this year's Big Rack Challenge.

Register your 2018 elk online, and the top four chosen will be notified to bring them to the contest. Deer mounts will be entered to win a gun, and according to KSFY , they'll be a variety of different prizes to be given away throughout the night.

The event begins at 4 PM that day, with the antler check ending at 6 PM. The banquet meal will start around 6:45 that night.

Get more info, and purchase your South Dakota Wildlife Expo & Banquet tickets here .

Source: KSFY TV