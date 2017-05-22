Brainstorming New Slogans for Sioux Falls
I was on my fourth watch-through of Parks and Recreation on Netflix recently, because I use my time wisely. In season 6, episode 15 Leslie Knope leads the charge to find a new town slogan for Pawnee, Indiana.
It inspired me. Maybe Sioux Falls needs a new town slogan.
Well, it first inspired me to find out if Sioux Falls has a town slogan. There are several by the way. Then I was inspired to brainstorm some new ones.
For this exercise I combined the ideas of slogans, mottoes and nicknames into the same thing. Here are some of Sioux Falls':
- The Heart of America
- Best Little City in America
- Queen City of the West
- Gateway to the Plains
Those are all great, but lacking a certain pizzazz. We need a slogan with a modern touch that really gets across what our fair city is all about. So, lets throw some spaghetti against the wall and see what sticks.
- Sioux Falls: Stone Shatter City (reportedly a Lakota translation of Sioux Falls)
- Sioux Falls: Look, a Waterfall!
- Sioux Falls: I Said Sioux 'Falls' Not 'City'
- Sioux Falls: Ever Seen Mad Men? That One Actor is from Here
- Sioux Falls: No, the Motorcycle Town is Sturgis
- Sioux Falls: Work at a Hospital
- Sioux Falls: I Always Forget How Great the Bike Trail Is
- Sioux Falls: We've Never Seen Anyone Actually Eat Lutefisk
- Sioux Falls: We Never Heard of Chislic Either
- Sioux Falls: This is South Dakota, Sioux City is in Iowa
- Sioux Falls: Your First Winter Here Will Leave a Scar
- Sioux Falls: Home of that Thing that Happened That One Time
- Sioux Falls: More Like Zip Fail Mill! Amiright!?!
- Sioux Falls: In This Case SF is for Sioux Falls, not Santa Fe or San Francisco
- Sioux Falls: Sounds Like Sue Falls
- Sioux Falls: We Get Kinda Weird About Restaurants
- Sioux Falls: After a Couple Years 75 Degrees Will Seem Really Hot
- Sioux Falls: I Heard We Might Be Getting a Whole Foods
- Sioux Falls: For the Last Time, This is Sioux FALLS, not Sioux CITY
