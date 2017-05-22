Brainstorming New Slogans for Sioux Falls

I was on my fourth watch-through of Parks and Recreation on Netflix recently, because I use my time wisely. In season 6, episode 15 Leslie Knope leads the charge to find a new town slogan for Pawnee, Indiana .

It inspired me. Maybe Sioux Falls needs a new town slogan.

Well, it first inspired me to find out if Sioux Falls has a town slogan. There are several by the way. Then I was inspired to brainstorm some new ones.

For this exercise I combined the ideas of slogans, mottoes and nicknames into the same thing. Here are some of Sioux Falls':

The Heart of America

Best Little City in America

Queen City of the West

Gateway to the Plains

Those are all great, but lacking a certain pizzazz. We need a slogan with a modern touch that really gets across what our fair city is all about. So, lets throw some spaghetti against the wall and see what sticks.

Sioux Falls: Stone Shatter City (reportedly a Lakota translation of Sioux Falls)

Sioux Falls: Look, a Waterfall!

Sioux Falls: I Said Sioux 'Falls' Not 'City'

Sioux Falls: Ever Seen Mad Men ? That One Actor is from Here

Sioux Falls: No, the Motorcycle Town is Sturgis

Sioux Falls: Work at a Hospital

Sioux Falls: I Always Forget How Great the Bike Trail Is

Sioux Falls: We've Never Seen Anyone Actually Eat Lutefisk

Eat Lutefisk Sioux Falls: We Never Heard of Chislic Either

Sioux Falls: This is South Dakota, Sioux City is in Iowa

Sioux Falls: Your First Winter Here Will Leave a Scar

Sioux Falls: Home of that Thing that Happened That One Time

Sioux Falls: More Like Zip Fail Mill! Amiright!?!

Sioux Falls: In This Case SF is for Sioux Falls, not Santa Fe or San Francisco

Sioux Falls: Sounds Like Sue Falls

Sioux Falls: We Get Kinda Weird About Restaurants

Sioux Falls: After a Couple Years 75 Degrees Will Seem Really Hot

Sioux Falls: I Heard We Might Be Getting a Whole Foods

Sioux Falls: For the Last Time, This is Sioux FALLS, not Sioux CITY

