Brain Food: The Zombie Frap is Coming to Starbucks

The Zombie Frappuccino is coming! Which is slightly better than the inevitable zombie apocalypse.

According to baristas who leaked the news on social media, Starbucks is releasing a Zombie Frappucino on October 26th.

According to Cosmo, this spooky beverage is bright green with pink stripes and pink whipped cream. The green is supposedly flavored like green candy apple, but the pink is still a mystery.

But order it soon, because it will only be available until Halloween.

Starbucks hasn't officially made the Zombie Frap announcement, but it's pretty much all over social media...so we have that going for us.

Coming soon to a Starbucks near you! #Halloween #zombiefrappuccino #kingandmary #Starbucks A post shared by King & Mary Starbucks (@kingmarystarbucks) on Oct 16, 2017 at 1:26pm PDT