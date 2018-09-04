Brad Keselowski Stunning NASCAR Win at Darlington Raceway

One of the most popular and well anticipated races on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is the one at Darlington Raceway. The big event took place over the Labor Day weekend on Sunday night.

The final outcome of the race included a big disappointment, a stunning victory and also huge credit going out to a pit crew. It also gave Team Penske it's first win at Darlington since 1975.

The victory went to Brad Keselowski after his pit crew did an outstanding job getting him out first on lap 348. That allowed him to take control after that final restart and actually pull away.

As far as bitter disappointment, that would be for Kyle Larson. This would be after Larson led 284 laps of the race including winning the first two stages. And worse yet, he would slip even to third place at the finish.

Joey Logano passed Larson for second on Lap 352, giving team Team Penske a 1-2 finish. On top of all that, Larson had his hands full holding onto third place as he fended off a hard charging Kevin Harvick.

Erik Jones ran fifth. See where your driver finished.

