Boy Scouts Feeding South Dakota Food Drive This Weekend

You may have already received something on your front door or in your mailbox to remind you that this weekend the Boy Scouts will be collecting non-perishable food items for Feeding South Dakota . If not you soon will. In any case, please donate what you can to help the hungry in Sioux Falls.

Feeding South Dakota , which stocks the shelves of food pantries in our state says they have seen a significant increase in the number of people needing food assistance since the beginning of 2018. The food pantry has provided food to over 36 thousand people, with almost 50% of those being infants and children.

Food drives like the Boy Scouts "Scouting for Food" helps to make sure the food pantry can help hungry people year round. Last year, the Boy Scouts collected enough food items ( 11,9000 pounds ) to provide 10,000 meals and they're hoping to break their record this year.

It can be as easy as picking up an extra box of cereal, can of fruit or vegetables, box or bag of rice or pasta, or jar of peanut butter, the next time you grocery shop, and leaving it at your front door Saturday morning, October 27, for the Boy Scouts to collect.

For more information see Feeding South Dakota online and on Facebook , or call Jennifer Stensass at 605-335-0364 ext. 108.