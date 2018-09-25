Boy Bitten by Dog in Central Sioux Falls Neighborhood

Authorities need the help of the public in finding a dog that bit a young boy on Sunday afternoon in a central Sioux Falls neighborhood.

KSFY TV is reporting that the attack took place around 3:45 PM on Sunday, (September 23) outside a home on the 3000 block of South Hawthorne Avenue.

Animal Control Supervisor Julie DeJong told KSFY , the victim was outside playing when a brindle-colored pit-bull mix dog with black spots ran into the yard. According to DeJong, the boy started playing with the animal, and the dog jumped up to lick the victim's face. In the process, the animal's teeth caught the victim's cheek and caused a minor injury to the young boy, before the dog ran away.

The dog was not wearing a collar and had no supervision at the time of the incident.

To ensure the boy's safety, KSFY reports that Animal Control needs to identify the dog to verify its vaccinations. If you have any information regarding this case, or might know the whereabouts of the dog in question you're asked to please contact Animal Control at 367-7000.

Source: KSFY TV