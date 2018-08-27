Weekend Box Office: ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Has Another Crazy Rich Weekend at Number One
It was a crazy good weekend at the box office for Jon M. Chu’s Crazy Rich Asians, with the film landing at number one for the second weekend in a row. But audiences weren’t so kind to the filthy muppets of The Happytime Murders and the robot dog of A.X.L. Here’s the full chart:
|Film
|Weekend
|Per Screen
|Total
|1
|Crazy Rich Asians
|$25,010,000 (-5%)
|$7,093
|$76,817,947
|2
|The Meg
|$13,030,000 (-38%)
|$3,232
|$105,300,646
|3
|The Happytime Murders
|$10,020,000
|$3,077
|$10,020,000
|4
|Mission: Impossible – Fallout
|$8,00,000 (-25%)
|$2,621
|$193,900,660
|5
|Christopher Robin
|$6,340,000 (-28%0
|$1,868
|$77,628,783
|6
|Mile 22
|$6,030,000 (-56%)
|$1,713
|$25,170,954
|7
|Alpha
|$5,600,000 (-45%)
|$2,060
|$20,160,574
|8
|BlacKkKlansman
|$5,345,000 (-27%)
|$2,793
|$32,037,540
|9
|A.X.L.
|$2,939,365
|$1,719
|$2,939,365
|10
|Slender Man
|$2,785,000 (-42%)
|$1,349
|$25,403,116
Ah, remember when Crazy Rich Asians author Kevin Kwan said a producer wanted him to turn his Asian protagonist into a white woman? Remember how it took 25 years for Hollywood to make a mainstream movie with an all-Asian cast? Now Chu’s Crazy Rich Asians adaptation has become the number one movie two weekends in a row, proving that audiences will show up when you make a good movie with a non-white cast.
The biggest news of all is that the rom-com had one of the smallest second weekend drops of all-time with just -5.7 percent, and the smallest in seven years. With Labor Day weekend ahead, Crazy Rich Asians may very well break past the $150 million mark. No wonder Warner Bros. wasted no time getting the sequel in development.
It was another good summer weekend for WB with The Meg remaining fixed at the number two spot. The shark movie earned an additional $13 million, pushing it past $100 million in its second weekend. Audiences clearly love Jason Statham vs. a shark overseas too, as the film roped in $37.2 million internationally. It’s now earned over $400 million globally.
When it comes to horny puppets who love to drop F-bombs, the box office news isn’t so great. The Happytime Murders made just $10 million in its opening weekend, and let me remind you, this puppet raunch-fest cost $40 million to make. That makes this one of the lowest openers of star Melissa McCarthy’s career – but hey, maybe this will inspire her to take better roles? The film’s poor reviews (currently 22 percent on Rotten Tomatoes) surely played a part in its disappointing opening, but audiences didn’t hate it as much as critics, giving the film a C- CinemaScore.
The weekend even worse for Global Road Entertainment’s A.X.L., a sci-fi adventure about a robotic military A.I. dog. The film opened in ninth place with a paltry $2.9 million, yet earned a B+ CinemaScore. But as Box Office Mojo notes, the studio has other worries at the moment and is possibly facing bankruptcy.
How about some more good news though? The John Cho-led thriller Searching opened in just nine theaters and earned $360,000 with an impressive $40,000 per-screen-average. The film, which takes place entirely on computer and smartphone screens, expands to more locations next weekend.
