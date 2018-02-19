Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse in Sioux Falls to Reopen for One Day

It was a nightlife staple for nearly 25 years and when it closed in August 2017, we thought we had line danced our last Electric Slide. Good news! Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse on Western Avenue is going to reopen for one day.

In December 2017 a massive two-day auction was held at the Sioux Falls Convention Center to sell all of the memorabilia from the Sioux Falls and Grand Forks, ND bars. Many items were sold including the 1956 Ford tow truck that sat outside.

Even though thousands of pieces were sold, there is still more left including a wood telephone booth, six foot Texaco and Conoco DSP signs, several different soda coolers, soda machines and more.

Round 2 auction will be held at Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse at 3609 S. Western Avenue on Friday, February 23. Doors will open at 1:00 PM for early inspection of items.The early bird auction of non-cataloged items starts at 4:00 PM and the cataloged items will be auctioned at 5:30 PM.

Borrowed Bucks will have beer and drinks for sale, popcorn, and live music before and after the auction. If you missed the party in August, this is your chance to say good-bye one last time.

For a list of auction items and more info go to GirardAuction.com

