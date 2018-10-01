Boos and Ghouls: Get Your Freak On at the Zombie Walk

The living dead will soon be coming to your neighborhood. Cannibal corpses, draggers, roamers and shufflers will converge on downtown Sioux Falls on Saturday, October 27.

The Sioux Falls Zombie Walk's theme this year is "At the Movies." Come dressed as your favorite movie character for your chance to win prizes. Take your costume over the top and have your makeup done on site at the El Riad Shrine at 510 S. Phillips from 1:00-4:00 PM for just $5.

Register for the walk from 1:00-5:00 PM at the El Riad Shrine. The walk starts at 5:00 PM. Cost to walk is $3.

Bring your friends and walk the route or stay safe on the sidewalk and watch from afar. All ages are welcome to participate in the Zombie Walk. This year's event proceeds benefit Ladder of Smiles and the Sioux Falls Roller Dollz .

It's not too late to be a sponsor. Contact the Zombie Walk for more info.

