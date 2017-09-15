BoDeans Coming to Sioux Falls in November

A band that got their start in the Midwest more than 30 years ago, and is still going strong after all these years, is bringing a stripped down show to Sioux Falls later this year.

BoDeans will be playing Icon Event Hall , Sunday, November 5 at 7:00 PM.

The night is being billed as 'BoDeans: Stripped down, beautiful renditions of BoDeans classics'.

The band formed in Waukesha, Wisconsin in 1983.

They're best known for the song 'Closer To Free' from their fifth studio album, Go Slow Down , in 1993 The song rose to #16 on the Top 40 chart, and was picked as the theme to the TV series Party of Five in 1994

BoDeans have had much better success on the Rock chart, with five songs cracking the Top 40, including 'Only Love', which hit as high as #16 in 1987.

Over the years, the band has opened for classic rockers like U2, Bob Dylan, Tom Petty, George Thorogood, The Pretenders, and David Bowie. They've also appeared at Farm Aid and as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live .

BoDeans even have a place at the Rock and Roll Hal of fame, as part of the Midwest Artists exhibit.

In the last three decades, the band has released 13 studio albums, most recently the aptly named Thirteen , in April of this year.

Legendary drummer, Kenny Aronoff, a longtime member of John Mellencamp's band, is back with BoDeans for this tour. He has played with the group on and off since 1988.

Must be 18 years of age or older to attend the show.

Tickets are on sale now.

See Also: