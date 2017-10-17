Maybe it (allegedly) runs in the family. As the number of women accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment, assault and rape continues to grow, his brother Bob has picked up an allegation of his own: Amanda Segel, a showrunner and executive producer on The Mist , has accused Bob Weinstein of sexual harassment while in production on the now-defunct Spike TV series.

Segel tells Variety that, for about three months in 2016, Weinstein “repeatedly made romantic overtures to her and asked her to join him for private dinners.” She continues:

‘No’ should be enough. After ‘no,’ anybody who has asked you out should just move on. Bob kept referring to me that he wanted to have a friendship. He didn’t want a friendship. He wanted more than that. My hope is that ‘no’ is enough from now on.

Unfortunately, as has been horrifically illustrated — and tragically reiterated — over the past week, “no” was not enough to keep many women safe from harm. Segel says Weinstein’s harassment did not stop until her lawyer informed executives at The Weinstein Co., at which point it was made clear that she would leave the show if his behavior continued.

A representative for Bob Weinstein issued an official statement regarding what they called “unfortunate” allegations. Weinstein’s rep says that the executive had dinner with Segel once, but denies “any claims that he behaved inappropriately at or after the dinner.” Similarly, a Weinstein Co. rep denies that COO David Glasser was ever contacted by a lawyer for Segel.

It’s difficult to ascertain if this was an isolated event for the younger brother of disgraced former Weinstein Co. executive Harvey Weinstein, who formally resigned from the board today. Per Deadline , his previous firing was “ratified,” and the elder Weinstein remains embattled with the company over his contract, which had very clear — and disgusting — stipulations regarding the handling of sexual misconduct litigations.

Bob Weinstein has publicly denounced his brother while insisting that the company they co-founded is not in danger of being sold, and that Harvey should be solely held responsible. However, yesterday it was revealed that the studio had received a cash injection from a private equity firm, which is negotiating a potential acquisition of assets. This is the first (and hopefully only) allegation leveled against Bob Weinstein, but I find it hard to be optimistic after the past week’s onslaught of harrowing revelations.

It’s even more difficult when considering a recent tweet from Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson , who called Bob Weinstein a “liar” and “literally the worst person I’ve known in my lifetime.”