Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band Returns to Sioux Falls

Bob Seger and The Silver Bullet Band will embark on a final tour and will include the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Saturday, January 26, 2019.

Tickets will go on sale November 9 at the Sanford PREMIER Center Box Office or LiveNation.com .

After a career that has spanned more than 50 years, Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band has sold more than 75 million records worldwide, making him one of the world's best-selling artists of all time. Seger was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004 and the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2012.

Bob Seger fan club members will have special access to purchase tickets in advance of the scheduled on-sale dates. To become a Bullet Club member, visit BobSeger.com/bulletclub .

