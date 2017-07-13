If the weather a week from today is anything like what we've had the past week or so you will thank me for this Heads Up!

On Thursday, July 27th it's Miracle Treat Day at all Dairy Queens.

Yuuuuuuuum!

Start putting your order together now. Post a signup sheet in the breakroom. Facebook your friends. Have the kids tell the neighbors.

On Miracale Treat Day calories don't count. Your contributions do.

For every Blizzard ordered at Dairy Queen you will be helping kids through the Children's Miracle Network. One dollar or more from every Blizzard purchased on July 27 will be donated to CMN. You can also purchase Blizzard coupons to use later or give to family or friends. Blizzard coupons never expire.

The map below will lead you to your nearest Dairy Queen in Sioux Falls.