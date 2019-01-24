Blizzard Conditions, Dangerous Wind Chills Through Friday

Bone-chilling weather for the next couple of days is dropping the temperature well below zero. This is when it becomes too dangerous to be outside for long periods of time. Even briefly!

Meteorologist Shawn Cable of the KSFY Severe Weather team says the cold front has brought strong wind gusts of up to 45 mph that is creating blowing snow across the region. In some areas whiteout blizzard conditions. As the temp drops the wind chills will become a great concern.

KSFY (with permission)

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for much of the region from late today through tomorrow morning. According to Cable, most places along and east of the James River will be below zero by mid-afternoon. By Friday morning temperatures will range from around 10 below zero in Sioux Falls to near 20 below zero across Northern South Dakota. The wind will decrease to around 5 to 15 mph tonight, but even that will drop of the wind chill factor 2 between 30 and 40 below zero in some places.

Due to the winter weather advisory of high winds and low wind chills Great Bear Recreation Park is closed for skiing and tubing Thursday, January 24. The park will reopen Friday at 9:00 AM.