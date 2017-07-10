Bimbo Bakery in Sioux Falls Closing

Bimbo Bakery, once known as the Old Home Bakery, located on East 10th Street is closing its Sioux Falls operation putting 59 people out of work.

According to Argus Leader Media , Bimbo Bakeries will shut down its Sioux Falls opeartion this coming September. The plant currently bakes bread.

According to a company press release, after careful analysis they've decided the company would be better served moving the Sioux Falls operation to its other bakeries.

Source: Argus Leader Media

