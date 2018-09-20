Billion Jr. Returns With New Car Dealership

In 1972 a Ford car dealership opened up on West 41st Street in Sioux Falls called Ben-Hur Ford. Purchased in 1995 by the Nehring family in 1995 it became Sioux Falls Ford and has since moved to a new location on West 26th Street east of Marion Road.

SiouxFalls.Business (Used with Permission)

The old building has been vacant for over a year and is about to see a new occupant.

According to Sioux.Falls Business Dave Billion Jr. who left the family business three years ago will be opening Autos on the Mall and Better Auctions. The new business will offer consignment and used car sales. And periodically auctions.

Don't let the name fool you. Cars won't be the only thing you see at Autos on the Mall. Sioux.Falls Business reports that Billion Jr. will eventually have inventory that includes consignment motorcycles, snowmobiles, ATVs, campers and boats.

Renovations are currently underway at the west 41st site. An opening date has yet to be set. Hiring a staff is taking place now.