With the South Dakota Legislature currently in session, it always amazes me what topics come up for discussion. Same thing with other states across the country.

Take, for example, the state of Washington where a bill has been introduced to do away with dwarf tossing (frankly, I can't believe they allowed it in the first place).

The bill was introduced after a state senator was told the practice was going on at a local strip club.

"Some of these dwarf guys, they get 'em in velcro and throw them up against the wall. That's not funny and amounts to exploitation."

If approved, the ban would apply to anyone shorter than 4-feet, 11-inches tall.

The bill has its first public hearing next week.

Source: ABC News, Newsweek