Big Ritz Cracker Recall Includes South Dakota

If you have any Ritz Crackers in your cupboard you are going to want to check and see if they are involved in this voluntary recall.

Mondelēz Global which ownes Ritz Crackers announced the voluntary recall in the United States including Puerto Rico & the U.S. Virgin Islands. Included in the recall are certain Ritz Cracker Sandwiches and Ritz Bits.

These cracker products contain a whey powder that is under a recall for the possibility of consumers contracting Salmonella.

According to CBS News these are the products covered in the Ritz Recall:

Ritz Bits Cheese Big Bag 3 oz

Ritz Bitzs Cheese 1 oz

Ritz Bitzs Cheese 12 Pack Carton

Ritz Bitzs Cheese 30 Pack Carton

Ritz Bitzs Cheese 1.5 oz

Ritz Bitzs Cheese 3 oz Go Packs

8 oz Ritz Cheese Cracker Sandwiches

35 oz Ritz Cracker Sandwiches

8 oz Ritz Bacon Cracker Sandwiches

35 oz Ritz Bacon Cracker Sandwiches with cheese

8 oz Ritz Whole Wheat Cracker Sandwiches with White Cheddar Cheese

35 oz Ritz Whole Wheat Cracker Sandwiches with White Cheddar Cheese

8 oz Ritz Everything Cracker Sandwiches with Cream Cheese

Mixed Cookie Cracker Variety 20 Pack

Mixed Cookie Cracker Variety 40 Pack

Symptoms of salmonella include fever, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. It can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in the young, elderly or those with weakened immune systems.

If you have any questions you can contact the company at 844-366-1171.