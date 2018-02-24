As South Dakota welcoming spring, the Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls will be expanding beyond a youth focus and expanding to adult and family classes.

“In the last 21 years we’ve put a lot of focus on youth programming,” Thea Miller Ryan, director, said. “Recent surveys and strategic planning told us the adults want to learn how to hunt and do other outdoor recreation as well.” Ryan said. “For example, we’re adding a fishing club for families, a three-evening shotgun and rifle class for adults and even a mentored hunting program for home school families.”

During the summer months, additional open recreation times will be available on weekends, offering kayaking, canoeing, fishing, archery, shooting and many other activities.

The classes and programs are free and funded by the sale of hunting and fishing licenses in the state. The summer program schedule is available April 25 and will include many new classes not offered before.

<hr />

<strong>See Also:</strong>