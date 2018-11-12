Betty Danger’s Country Club, No Membership Required

I always try to check out cool and interesting restaurants when I travel. I saw a friend of mine post on Instagram about a place in Minneapolis called Betty Danger's Country Club and I had to go there!

Betty Danger's Country Club is kind of hard to explain. It's part amusement park, part restaurant, part bar, all parts awesome! The website states it is a 'kooky' country club. (FYI, no membership is required.)

There is a ferris wheel and a mini-golf course outside and a bar and restaurant inside. It was raining while we were there, so we refrained from using the ferris wheel. However, our server told us that the top of the Betty Danger ferris wheel was voted the #1 make out spot in the Twin Cities. She could have made that up, but it makes sense to me!

Betty Danger's Country Club is decorated sort of like if a 50's pin-up calendar, The Mad Hatter's tea party, and a miniature golf course had a pink baby! There are busts of animals all around, but they have jewelry and tiaras. None of the chairs or tables match and even though the dishes are fancy china, none of them match either.

We went on a Sunday morning for brunch and it was fabulous. We chose to have the Brunching Experience, so it was tons of food brought out on a tray that you shared. It consisted of scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, au gratin potatoes, biscuits and gravy, chicken strips, and my favorite, mini doughnuts! The Brunching Experience Challenge is all that food plus a meat ferris wheel!

It was brunch, so we had the bottomless mimosas, obviously. Betty Dangers' mimosas aren't made with orange juice though, they are made with prickly pear lemonade and are very pink! They are called The Pink Twinkle Mimosa.

I would definitely go back for lunch or dinner and to maybe ride the ferris wheel. I actually kind of hate ferris wheels, but after a few Pink Twinkle mimosas maybe I could face my fear.