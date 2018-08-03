What are Sioux Falls Best Beers and Breweries?

Ben Davis

It's International Beer Day 2018. This special commemoration falls on August 3 every year.

According to Internationalbeerday.com: "International Beer Day is a global celebration of beer, taking place in pubs, breweries, and backyards all over the world. It’s a day for beer lovers everywhere to raise a toast to our brewers and bartenders and rejoice in the greatness of beer!"

If you are a fan of beer you probably have a favorite brew you enjoy most. Business Insider reports that these are the top selling beers in the world:

  • Coors Light
  • Brahma
  • Harbin
  • Heineken
  • Yanjing
  • Skol
  • Budweiser
  • Bud Light

What would be better on International Beer Day than celebrating with some suds at some of Sioux Falls amazing award-winning breweries. Which of these Top Sioux Falls Breweries do you think has the best beer?

