What are Sioux Falls Best Beers and Breweries?
It's International Beer Day 2018. This special commemoration falls on August 3 every year.
According to Internationalbeerday.com: "International Beer Day is a global celebration of beer, taking place in pubs, breweries, and backyards all over the world. It’s a day for beer lovers everywhere to raise a toast to our brewers and bartenders and rejoice in the greatness of beer!"
If you are a fan of beer you probably have a favorite brew you enjoy most. Business Insider reports that these are the top selling beers in the world:
- Coors Light
- Brahma
- Harbin
- Heineken
- Yanjing
- Skol
- Budweiser
- Bud Light
What would be better on International Beer Day than celebrating with some suds at some of Sioux Falls amazing award-winning breweries. Which of these Top Sioux Falls Breweries do you think has the best beer?
- Fernson Brewing Company
- Gandy Dancer Brew Works
- Hydra Beer Company
- Miner Brewing Company
- Remedy Brewing Company
- Woodgrain Brewing Company