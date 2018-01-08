Best Selling Vehicle in U.S. Powered Like Never Before

When the best selling vehicle in the United States gets changed, that's a big deal. And this is a change that many have been waiting for, for a long time.

Ford Motor Company is offering a diesel engine in its F-150 pickup for the first time. The F-150 came out in 1975, and until now, only came with a gas engine.

Heavy duty trucks like the F-250 or F-350 have always had diesel engines, but full-size trucks like the F-150 have not.

Ford is hoping to gain some customers from rivals Ram and Nissan, which both offer diesels in their full-size trucks.

The F-150 is the best-selling vehicle in the U.S. and has been since 1981.

Ford expects the F-150 to get 30 miles per gallon on the highway with the new 3.0-liter V6 diesel and a 10-speed transmission.

