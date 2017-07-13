Best Rummage Sale in Sioux Falls is This Weekend

There's nothing like the excitement of looking over a sea of bargains at a rummage sale. And if you enjoy shopping for treasures too, the St. Lambert's Parish is in my opinion, the best rummage sale in Sioux Falls.

The entire gym is filled with clothing, all neatly organized by size, so you don't have to spend countless hours digging through everything to find your size. The gym is just the start though.

Make your way down the hallways and you'll find a section of shoes and purses, a little bit further are home electronics and miscellaneous home goods.

Each of the five classrooms are by themes, such as books, Christmas decor, toys, and even a man cave room, with tons of stuff for guys.

The St. Lambert's Parish Garage sale is Friday and Saturday 8:00 AM to 7:00 PM, and Sunday 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM at 16th and Bahnson. Lunch is served Friday and Saturday. Baked items are for sale throughout the sale.

