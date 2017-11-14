Nothing beats a big, juicy (greasy?) burger straight off the grill, piled high with cheese, bacon, pickles and more. Mayo? Maybe not, but whatever floats your boat.

Last year we put it to our listeners to tell us who they thought had the best burger in Sioux Falls and that popular little joint downtown, JL Beers came out on top. The year before that it was a little joint on the east side: The Attic Bar & Grill.

But there have been a lot of new places opening in Sioux Falls over the year. So, now it's time for your voices to be heard again. Tell us who you think has the Best Burger in Sioux Falls!

NOTE : The list below was based on listener recommendations, online reviews, and just the fact that I've eaten at some of these places.

