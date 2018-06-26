Best Hot Dog Toppings-Yeeeew!

Firecrackers, baseball and hot dogs. It must be the 4th of July! This Independence Day, while you're grilling for the family and your friends and when the kids are actually out in the backyard playing and not using their thumbs on a remote control, shout "LETS EAT and see what everyone puts on their hot dog.

The list of hot dog toppings is endless, so Thrillist released their "Definitive Ranking of Hot Dog Toppings." I have to admit to turning up my nose on a few of these. OK, more than a few.

At the baseball game you have the usual suspects like ketchup, mustard, sauerkraut and onions. Now, take a trip outside of South Dakota and you'll see dogs topped with guacamole, jalapenos, cole slaw and even kimchi (for the uninitiated, it's a Korean dish consisting of seasoned and fermented vegetables - usually cabbage).

I stick with my two favorites. Mustard and relish. And just remember what one American icon said:

See Also: