There are many places to enjoy some good fried chicken, i.e. KFC and Popeyes. But there is one fried chicken chain that serves the best fried chicken in America and it can only be found in one South Dakota location.

Krispy Krunchy Chicken, established in 1989 in LaFayette, Louisiana, has just been named the best fried chicken chain in America according to Thrillist. Their signature menu has a distinctive Cajun flavor to it that is seasoned but not spicy. Items range from chicken tenders, chicken sandwich, buffalo wings, and their famous honey butter biscuit. The company only began expanding outside of its home state in 2000.

So I did some research to see if there is a location even remotely close to us and it turns out that there is one location in South Dakota and its at a convenience store in Kimball.

I'm not sure which convenient store this location is located at but the next time you head out west, make a quick stop and let us know if its the best chicken in America.