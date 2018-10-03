Beresford Voters Reject $11M Bond Issue for Construction

BERESFORD, S.D. (AP) — Voters in the Beresford school district have rejected an $11 million bond issue for a $15 million project that would have included a performing arts center.

The Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan reports that the measure failed by a 2-to-1 margin in Tuesday's election. About 1,000 people voted.

The proposal included the performing arts center, a student commons lobby, an auxiliary gym and a community-access fitness center.

