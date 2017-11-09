Beresford Man Sentenced for Possession of Child Pornography

An investigation in Arizona of child pornography led investigators to Beresford, South Dakota and a man's computer. Further investigations led to charges and now the sentencing of Michael Jerry Harrison, 28 of Beresford.

Harrison was sentenced to over 5 years in prison. He was also ordered to pay a $100 fine.

According to investigators, from May through July 2015, Harrison used his cell phone to possess images and videos of child pornography. Using the app “KIK Messenger” Harrison downloaded files of child pornography into his Dropbox account on the internet. Some of the images included prepubescent minors.

Authorities discovered Harrison’s involvement after they apprehended another individual in Arizona that Harrison had shared files with on KIK Messenger.

Michael Jerry Harrison was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

