Beer and Poetry Open Mic Saturday in Sioux Falls

Going to an open mic night is easily one of my favorite things to experience. The beauty of an open mic is it you never know what you are going to get.

The predictability of a movie or concert is completely out the window. You can get a mixture of comedy, reality, fantasy, personal pain, triumph, and all story lines of the human journey.

The Blot Collective presents another night of open mic poetry with the upcoming Beer and Poetry Open Mic Saturday, September 1st from 8:00 PM until 11:00 PM at Monks House of Ale Repute

If beer is your thing or even if its not you should experience an open mic night event at least twice in your life. I say try it twice because maybe the first time you come to listen and maybe the second time you muster the courage to get on the mic.

For people who would like to hop on the mic you are encouraged to get their early and sign up to read. You can bring your original work, your favorite published poems, or just come along to listen hear the art others have to share,

There's a suggested donation of $5 to support the collective, and to keep the party going.

Monks is located at 7205 East 8th Street Sioux Falls SD, 57103.

