Be Very Cautious Doing Cyber Monday

You most likely have heard about Cyber Monday being the biggest ever. The news media has made it clear that it is expected that online shopping will total $6.6 billion.

Do you think the online crooks are attacking with everything they have this year? Your answer better be yes.

And even more so, you better be prepared to take extra precautions. It is a dangerous day to make your online data available.

While you are shopping holiday deals, fraudsters are going after your identity. They skim credit card numbers, open credit cards in your name, get loans or even file for unemployment assistance programs.

A few tips include absolutely avoiding use of free Wi-Fi on your mobile device. Use your own data plan. You can't afford to be cheap when it comes to online security.

Also, in restaurants, walk over to the wait-staff's station and watch while your credit card is scanned. Then, take the card after it's been done. Never let your credit cards out of your sight.

And more so than ever, be careful with every move you make online. If in doubt. don't click!