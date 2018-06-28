This is the prime time of year for baseball fans with the College World Series.

Add the Minnesota Twins and Sioux Falls Canaries and you have plenty to follow.

In Omaha, Nebraska at the College World Series down one game on Tuesday Oregon State made it exciting and tied the game in the 9th inning. Then Oregon's Trevor Larnach hit a tie-breaking town-run homer to win the game 5-3.

Game-3 tonight will be for the winner take all.

Arkansas is looking to bounce back for their first national title while Oregon State looks to win the national championship for the first time since 2007.

Move to the south side of Chicago where the Minnesota Twins where trying to even the series with the White Sox Kyle Gibson didn't have the spark as his performance allowed five runs on a season-high 11 hits and a walk over 6 1/3 innings. Twins Lose 6-2 and hope to salvage the series finale today with Jake Odorizzi on the mound.

And the Sioux Falls Canaries got seven strong innings from starter Dylan Thompson to beat the Cleburne Reailroaders 6-3. The rubber game is tonight.

