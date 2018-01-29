I worked in the bar scene long enough, and was floored when they banned smoking. It looks like smoking was just the beginning of bar restrictions, what you can say may be next on the list.

It's hard to take someone serious when they hammer the same word over, and over again. But we all have crutch words we lean on, and over use. Now, a bar in New York has had enough of people using the word: literally.

There have been comedy sketches done about the abuse of the word literally.

Free speech has met it's match at the Continental bar. According to a poster in their window: In an effort to stop "Kardashianism" use the banned word and you have 5 minutes to finish your drink and leave.

