Great Scott! It’s the Reunited Cast of ‘Back to the Future’

2015 came and went without flying cars or Jaws 19 but we still love Back to the Future . Now more than 30 years old, the performances, direction, special effects, script, and message all hold up beautifully. It’s really one of the most satisfying franchises ever once you take into account Part s II and III.

So this is lovely to see: A cast reunion of the core Back to the Future group (sorry, Crispin Glover) at Fan Expo in Boston last weekend. From left to right you have Michael J. Fox (Marty McFly), Thomas F. Wilson (Biff Tannen), Christopher Lloyd (Doc Brown), and Lea Thompson (Lorraine McFly), all looking great:

We’ll almost certainly never see a Back to the Future IV (nor would I want one) but it’s fun to see this group back together at least for a moment. I am not a big collector of autographs or photographs with famous people. But c’mon: How badly do you want a picture with that crew? That would be one to pass down to future generations, and possibly look at occasionally to make sure no one’s body is slowly evaporating due to DeLorean-related meddling in the time stream. The only problem with this picture is now I want to go rewatch the entire Back to the Future trilogy today, and I don’t have time for that.

