Avera President and CEO John Porter Announces Plans to Retire

John Porter has had one of the longest careers of any and with the same organization.

Porter will now move on to the next phase of his life, retirement.

As he is approaching his 70th birthday Porter will stay in his current role until December 2018, or until his successor is selected.

The Avera System Members will contract with a professional executive search firm that will assist in developing a robust selection process for Avera’s next President and CEO. Additionally, a search committee will be formed, comprised of System Members and members of the Avera Health Board of Directors to seek a replacement.

As a member of a Yankton law firm, he served as a staff attorney for the Sisters beginning in 1974, and progressed to Associate General Counsel. In the 1970s, as legal counsel, he helped form the structures for both the Benedictine and Presentation health systems. He became Executive Vice President for the Presentation Health System (PHS) in 1984, and President/CEO of PHS in 1989.

In the late 1990's, he facilitated the process as both religious orders came together in an innovative co-sponsorship model, and in 2000 was named President and CEO of the newly formed Avera Health.