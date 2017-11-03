Avera McKennan, Sanford Get ‘B’ Grades in National Hospital Safety Rankings
When it comes to safety, Sioux Falls' two main hospitals are both above average compared to other medical centers around the United States.
Both Avera McKennan and Sanford receiving 'B' grades on the bi-annual Leapfrog Group rankings of hospital safety.
In all, 2,632 hospitals were graded in categories related to infections, problems with surgery, practices to prevent errors, safety problems, and doctors, nurses, and staff.
The Sioux Falls hospitals were among 662 (25%) that received 'B' grades.
Here's where each scored positively and negatively:
Above Average (12 categories)
- MRSA infection
- diff infection
- Dangerous objects left in patient’s body
- Surgical wound splits open
- Death from serious treatable complications
- Serious breathing problem
- Accidental cuts and tears
- Air or gas bubble in the blood
- Communication about medicine
- Communication about discharge
- Communication with doctors
- Responsiveness of hospital staff
Below Average (6 categories)
- Infection in the urinary tract during ICU stay
- Surgical site infection after colon surgery
- Collapsed lung
- Doctors order medications through a computer
- Patient falls
- Specifically trained doctors care for ICU patients
Above Average (12 categories)
- MRSA infection
- Infection in the blood during ICU stay
- Death from serious treatable complications
- Collapsed lung
- Serious breathing problem
- Communication about medicine
- Communication about discharge
- Dangerous bed sores
- Air or gas bubble in the blood
- Communication with doctors
- Communication with nurses
- Responsiveness of hospital staff
Below Average (10 categories)
- diff infection
- Infection in the urinary tract during ICU stay
- Surgical site infection after colon surgery
- Dangerous objects left in patient’s body
- Surgical wound splits open
- Dangerous blood clot
- Accidental cuts and tears
- Doctors order medications through a computer
- Patient falls
- Specifically trained doctors care for ICU patients
Overall, eight South Dakota hospitals were graded.
Three received 'A' grades:
- Avera Sacred Heart - Yankton
- Avera Queen of Peace - Mitchell
- Avera St. Mary's - Pierre
Two received 'C' grades:
- Avera St. Luke's - Aberdeen
- Rapid City Regional - Rapid City
The five states with the highest percentage of 'A' hospitals are Rhode Island, Maine, Hawaii, Idaho, and Virginia.