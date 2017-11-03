When it comes to safety, Sioux Falls' two main hospitals are both above average compared to other medical centers around the United States.

Both Avera McKennan and Sanford receiving 'B' grades on the bi-annual Leapfrog Group rankings of hospital safety.

In all, 2,632 hospitals were graded in categories related to infections, problems with surgery, practices to prevent errors, safety problems, and doctors, nurses, and staff.

The Sioux Falls hospitals were among 662 (25%) that received 'B' grades.

Here's where each scored positively and negatively:

Above Average (12 categories)

MRSA infection

diff infection

Dangerous objects left in patient’s body

Surgical wound splits open

Death from serious treatable complications

Serious breathing problem

Accidental cuts and tears

Air or gas bubble in the blood

Communication about medicine

Communication about discharge

Communication with doctors

Responsiveness of hospital staff

Below Average (6 categories)

Infection in the urinary tract during ICU stay

Surgical site infection after colon surgery

Collapsed lung

Doctors order medications through a computer

Patient falls

Specifically trained doctors care for ICU patients

Above Average (12 categories)

MRSA infection

Infection in the blood during ICU stay

Death from serious treatable complications

Collapsed lung

Serious breathing problem

Communication about medicine

Communication about discharge

Dangerous bed sores

Air or gas bubble in the blood

Communication with doctors

Communication with nurses

Responsiveness of hospital staff

Below Average (10 categories)

diff infection

Infection in the urinary tract during ICU stay

Surgical site infection after colon surgery

Dangerous objects left in patient’s body

Surgical wound splits open

Dangerous blood clot

Accidental cuts and tears

Doctors order medications through a computer

Patient falls

Specifically trained doctors care for ICU patients

Overall, eight South Dakota hospitals were graded.

Three received 'A' grades:

Avera Sacred Heart - Yankton

Avera Queen of Peace - Mitchell

Avera St. Mary's - Pierre

Two received 'C' grades:

Avera St. Luke's - Aberdeen

Rapid City Regional - Rapid City