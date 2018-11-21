Authorities Identify Women Killed in SUV Crash near Humboldt

Authorities have identified a Fort Pierre woman who died in a weekend crash in Minnehaha County that also seriously injured four teenage passengers.

The Highway Patrol says 38-year-old Jennifer Davis lost control of the sport utility vehicle she was driving on an icy Interstate 90 near Humboldt on Saturday morning (November 17). The SUV collided with a bridge guardrail and rolled several times.

Davis died at the scene. A 14-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries. The other three passengers suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. All were taken to a Sioux Falls hospital. None of their names are being released.

Source: Associated Press

