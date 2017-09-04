Australian Kerry Madsen Wins Jackson Motorplex

Two nights of all sprint car action over the Labor Day weekend capped off the 2017 sprint car racing season at Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, Minnesota.

The season sprint car finale on Saturday night was a spectacular race. The fans saw a lot of passing with several slide jobs.

Brooke Tatnell started on the pole and dominated the first 12 laps of the 20 lap main event. Then Wayne Johnson made a bid for the lead. The duo swapped the lead multiple times trading slide jobs.

Meanwhile, Kerry Madsen was closing in. Madsen moved into the two way battle up front making it a three way fight.

With five laps to go, the cars were three wide in the corner. Madsen made a race winning move and pulled away with the the win.

Johnson earned the runner-up spot and Tatnell placing third. Mark Dobmeier rallied from 11th to fourth place to secure the 410 Outlaw Sprint track championship and Austin McCarl rounded out the top five.

Sam Hafertepe Jr. won the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour main event after battling for the lead with Tim Kaeding. Alex Schriever charged from 16th to claim the main event in the non-wing class. See the complete results.

