Augustana's Sarah Kennedy is the top softball player in the country, according to the Division II Conference Commissioners Association .

The senior shortstop has been picked as the Ron Lenz National Player of the Year after hitting .505 with 15 home runs and 58 RBI in 2017. Her 32 doubles were a NCAA Division II single season record, while her 174 total bases lead all of Division II.

The Bettendorf, Iowa native finishes her career as the two-time Central Region and Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Player of the Year. twice in her career earning the same honors as a sophomore in 2015. She was a four-time All-NSIC First Team selection and a three-time All-America First Team selection.

Kennedy leaves as the program's all-time leader in total bases (577). Her .438 career batting average is second all-time at Augustana, she's also second in runs scored (221), doubles (77) and home runs (50).

Augustana finished the 2017 season 40-16, qualifying for the NCAA Tournament for the 24th time school history.