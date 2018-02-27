Augustana University Women Playing for the Championship

Here in Sioux Falls as the season winds down our Sioux Falls Sanford Pentagon is the destination for two conference tournaments.

The Augustana Vikings and University of Sioux Falls played the semifinal women's game of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference tournament on Monday. Augustana the favorite got 26 points from Logan O'Farrell for the 63-43 win. The Cougars Kaely Hummel had 19. With the win, Augustana improves to 26-3 on the season while Sioux Falls drops to 16-13.

The Vikings move on to play Winona State tonight 7:30 PM in the championship game.

In the men's semifinal games Northern State took down Minnesota State-Mankato 79-78. And South West Minnesota State beat St. Cloud 73-66.

The men's championship game will tip at 5:00 PM.

