Augustana Baseball Pitcher Tyler Mitzel Signs with Miami Marlins

Add another local player to an Major League Baseball organization as former Roosevelt High School and Augustana pitcher Tyler Mitzel has signed with Miami.

Mitzel spent time between different schools following his graduation from Roosevelt in 2014. He played two years at Neosho County Community College before moving to the Sun Belt Conference and Arkansas State his junior year. During his time with the Red Wolves, Mitzel made 17 appearances and nine starts.

The 6'4 right handed pitcher returned to his home city for his senior year and helped Augustana to a DII National Championship. His one season with the Vikings ended with a 12-0 record, 2.02 ERA, and three complete games.

All of his hard work has now paid off. Mitzel confirmed on his Twitter account on Monday that he has been signed to a deal with the Miami Marlins organization.

Miami has affiliates on all levels of baseball. These levels include two rookie league teams, a short-season team, and two A teams. Miami's AA team is located in Jacksonville, with their AAA affiliate in New Orleans.

At this time it has not been announced what level Mitzel has signed with.

