Augustana and USF Victorious On The Football Field Saturday

It was a good day to be a college football fan on Saturday in Sioux Falls as both schools that reside in the city were able to pick up wins.

The University of Sioux Falls and Augustana University both defeated their opponents in NSIC action.

Augustana celebrated Viking Days (Homecoming) with a win over UMary 48-16.

It was a balanced attack for the Vikings as they were able to score on in all three phases of the game, getting touchdowns from the defense, offense, and special teams.

Augustana will travel on the road next week to take on Concordia St Paul.

The University of Sioux Falls was able to snap their two-game losing streak with a huge offensive explosion Saturday defeating Minnesota State Moorhead 55-21.

Gabe Watson was the catalyst for the offense putting up a USF single-game rushing record of 320 yards in route to the win.

USF will return home on Saturday to host Upper Iowa at 1:00 PM.