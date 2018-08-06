August Gas Prices at Highest Level Since 2014

The Sturgis rally is hitting at the worst time of the year from a gas price perspective.

The average price for a gallon of gas is roughly the same in South Dakota as it was a week ago at $2.88 per gallon according to AAA. A year ago it was $2.36 per gallon.

“We are likely going to see an end of summer pump price rally as inventories continue to tighten, especially on the East Coast,” said Marilyn Buskohl, AAA spokesperson. “This week’s EIA demand and inventory reports will give further indication of how much higher the national gas price average could jump before summer is over.”

The average price for a gallon of gas in Sioux Falls is $2.82. Most gas stations are selling gas between $2.78 and $2.84. The cheapest gas is found at Costco for $2.66, Love's and Flying J at $2.69, and Sam's Club at $2.71.

It could be much worse than the prices in South Dakota. The ten most expensive states are Hawaii at $3.76, California at $3.62, Washington at $3.40, Alaska at $3.37, Oregon at $3.28, Nevada at $3.20, Idaho at $3.15, Utah at $3.08, Connecticut at $3.07 and Pennsylvania at $3.06.

See Also: