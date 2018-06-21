Auditions for ‘The Bachelor’ Coming to the Mall of America

Are you single and searching for love but can't find it? Are you frustrated and annoyed with the dating scene nowadays? If so, I have some good news for you! Go from being A bachelor to being THE bachelor and choose the perfect woman out of 25 contestants and, oh yeah, do it all on national television!

ABC's hit reality show is hosting open auditions at the Mall of America inside the atrium on Saturday June 30, 2018 from 1:00PM-5:00PM. What can you expect in the interview process? Well according to bringmethenews.com, a reporter from the Arizona Republic went to one of the auditions down there and was asked about your family, hometown, past relationships and many more. The interview process usually take about 5 minutes.

All you have to do to qualify is to be single of course, over 21 years old and have no criminal background. To see the full list of eligibility requirements go to casting.bachelor.warnerbros.com.

