At Least 8 People Killed in School Shooting in Sante Fe, Texas

Sante Fe High School Shooting

UPDATE: (AP) - A sophomore says it was "chaos" when the fire alarm sounded at Santa Fe High School and people realized it was an active shooter situation.

Sixteen-year-old John Robinson says he was in first period English class when the fire alarm went off. Robinson says: "Everybody was just trying to get away from the school. They kept saying there was a shooter, people were shot."

He says he felt scared and simply wanted to get as far away from the school as possible.

UPDATE: According to the Associated Press, a police officer is among the wounded in today's Texas school shooting.

The police chief at a Houston-area school district says a police officer was shot and wounded during a shooting that killed multiple people at a local high school.

UPDATE: More celebrities and politicians are beginning to speak out on the school shooting in Texas.

UPDATE: CBS News is reporting that the shooter has been identified as Dimitrios Pagourtzis, a 17-year-old student at the school.

In addition, the website Heavy. has additional information on the alleged shooter.

UPDATE: CNN is reporting that 9 students and 1 teacher were killed in today's shooting in Santa Fe, Texas.

"A law enforcement official says 10 people are dead in the Texas high school shooting; nine of those killed are students and one a teacher. Two law enforcement officers are among those injured, the official says."

UPDATE: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo calls on President Donald Trump and the GOP to "DO SOMETHING."

UPDATE: House or Representatives Representative Ted Deutch calls on House Speaker Paul Ryan to move on gun legislation...

UPDATE: U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos has issued a statement on the shooting.

UPDATE: According to reporting on CBS News, it appears the shooting may have followed a pattern similar to the one at Parkland High School in Florida. In that situation, the shooter pulled a fire alarm to draw students into the halls and outside.

In an interview with a student at the school, CBS reports that in this situation a fire alarm was also pulled.

Tyler, a senior at the school, told KHOU-TV that his friend saw "some kid" with a gun. A fire alarm was pulled. When teachers and students were outside, shots were fired, Tyler said. "As soon as the alarms went off, everybody just started running outside," 10th-grader Dakota Shrader told reporters, "and next thing you know everybody looks, and you hear boom, boom, boom, and I just ran as fast as I could to the nearest floor so I could hide, and I called my mom."

UPDATE: The Texas Attorney General has issued a statement...

UPDATE: More information on the explosive devices found at the school.

"The Santa Fe Independent School District said in a statement Friday that authorities are in the process of rendering the devices safe," reported the Associated Press.

UPDATE: According to the Associated Press: "It was the nation's deadliest school shooting since the February attack in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 people and re-energized the gun-control movement after surviving teens launched a campaign for reform."

UPDATE: The Sante Fe ISD confirms multiple fatalities and that one suspect is in custody, as well as a second person of interest.

UPDATE: President Donald Trump spoke briefly about the shooting this morning during a regularly scheduled event.

"Unfortunately, I have to begin by expressing our sadness and heartbreak over the deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas. This has been going on too long in our country. Too many years. Too many decades now. We grieve for the terrible loss of life and send our support to everyone affected by this absolutely horrific attack."

UPDATE: According to the Washington Post, this is the 3rd school shooting in the last 7 days and the 16th this year.

UPDATE: The Sante Fe ISD is reporting that possible explosive devices have been found at both the school and an off-campus location.

According to the Associated Press at least 8 people have been killed in a school shooting in Sante Fe, Texas.

"At least one gunman opened fire at a Houston-area high school Friday, killing eight to 10 people, most of them students, authorities said."

KSFY TV is reporting the same: "Harris County Sherriff Ed Gonzalez Harris County said there "could be 8 to 10 fatalities" from the shooting Friday morning at Santa Fe High School, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of Houston."

School officials told the AP that "law enforcement officers were working to secure the building and move students to another location."

CNN is reporting that that the suspected shooter may have been a student. "The shooter is suspected of being a student at the high school, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. A second person detained is also believed to be a student at the high school."

CNN is also reporting that authorites are still searching for victims and explosives inside the school.