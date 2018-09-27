Ash Trees in Sioux Falls Will Be Removed for Free

With the discovery of the emerald ash borer in Sioux Falls this spring the buzzing of chainsaws has begun and will continue for many years.

According to the city of Sioux Falls ash trees along the right of way will be removed and not at the expense of the property owner.

Trees on the rights of waymarked with a number 9 are targeted for removal. However, if you have a plan to treat those trees on your own you must call the Helpline Center at 211 and inform them to take you off the list.

The invasive insect has led to the loss of tens of millions of ash trees in more than 30 states.

The South Dakota Department of Agriculture indicates the emerald ash borer was first detected in Michigan in July 2002 after it was accidentally shipped over in ash crates from China.

The most common way they spread is by moving ash firewood from infested areas to non-infested areas.