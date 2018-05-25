It has been brought home to us this week, at our little workplace, in a very personal way, how devastating personal loss can be. This is true no matter how a loved one leaves this planet; whether by accident, illness, ill will or some other method, it is all excruciating.

Remembering our loved ones will always be a sweet, yet painful experience, but remember them we do, or should.

AseraCare Hospice has offered the opportunity to honor and memorialize loved ones we've lost for over a decade now. On Tuesday, June 12, beginning at 5:30 at the Sertoma Park shelter (off of 49th & Western on Oxbow, rain or shine) the 11th Annual "A Butterfly to Remember" event takes place.

There will be a wonderful speaker (Tracy Vick, principal Sonya Sotomayor school), the National Guard Color Guard will be there, a flyover with military jets will take place, there will be live music with John Mogen and then the butterfly release.

You must pre-register by June 1, the cost to cover the butterflies purchased, is $5 per butterfly. Registration forms are available at AseraCare Hospice, Miller Funeral Home, Kore Cares, Primrose, Comfort Keepers and Right at Home. For more information, call 605-361-0700.

