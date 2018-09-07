Arrest Made Day After High-Speed Pursuit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Sioux Falls man is facing charges following a high-speed chase through several counties in eastern South Dakota.

The Brookings County Sheriff's Office says the pursuit began Wednesday evening when the 49-year-old driver was spotted speeding along several township roads before hitting a rock on private property.

KELO-TV reports the suspect then hit a deputy's squad car and the chase continued with speeds in excess of 100 mph. The deputies lost track of the man after he drove into a cornfield.

On Thursday, someone saw the man walking near the area where he was last seen and called authorities who made an arrest.

