Ariana Grande’s Mom Helped Young Fans Rush to Safety After Attack

More details continue to surface regarding the horrifying terrorist bomb attack at Ariana Grande 's Dangerous Woman tour stop in Manchester on Monday night (May 22), including the fact that the performer's own mother, Joan Grande, was assisting in sheltering young fans after the incident.

Joan was sitting front row at the concert when the bomb detonated, according to TMZ .

"Multiple witnesses in the arena tell us Joan Grande was surrounded by several concertgoers who were waiting to leave the arena when they heard the explosion. We're told Joan was about to go backstage to see Ariana at the time."

At that time, she brought "a group of kids, possibly as many as 10" backstage with her. "We're told she and members of Ariana's security took the fans backstage and waited with them until they were able to safely exit the arena."

Ariana Grande has suspended her tour indefinitely, and recently spoke out on Twitter.

"broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words," she wrote.

The attack left 22 dead and 59 injured.