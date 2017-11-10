Are You at Risk for Kidney Disease? Find Out with Free Screening

Diabetes is a major risk factor for kidney disease and numbers don't lie, here in South Dakota, over 11% of the adult population has diabetes. Of that percentage around 21,000 people have it, but don't know it and over 35% of South Dakotans have prediabetes.

When it comes to kidney disease the numbers aren't much better; nationally, 1 in 7 Americans already have kidney disease and they don't know it either! If you have: diabetes, a family history of kidney failure, high blood pressure, are overweight or over the age of 60, you are at risk.

Thankfully, the National Kidney Foundation of the Dakotas in conjunction with Avera Health and Sanford Health, is offering free kidney screenings with their Keep Healthy program. Monday, November 13, from 4 to 7 PM, at Celebrate Church at 1000 South Sycamore Avenue here in Sioux Falls, you can get your free kidney health check.

You'll be asked to answer a few questions with a brief health-risk survey and then have your height, weight and blood pressure checked. If you are determined to be at risk, you'll be given an on-site ACR ( albumin/creatinine ratio ) urine test to check for excess protein, which can be the first sign of kidney disease.

A medical professional will review test results and speak with screening participants, plus there will also be tons of free educational materials.

To register for this free event call 1-605-360-4939 or go to National Kidney Foundation of the Dakotas' Facebook page .

