Are These Really the Best Songs to Sing in Your Car?

Ben Davis

Lot's of folks will be traveling over this long Easter weekend. And when you are taking a road trip what's better than cranking up the tunes and singing along?

What are some of your favorite songs to sing while tooling down the highway? AA Insurance has come up with a list of what they call the '25 Best Songs To Sing In the Car'. What do you think?

Here are the top 10. You can check out the full list on their website.

  1. "Bohemian Rhapsody" – Queen
  2. "Livin’ on a Prayer" – Bon Jovi
  3. "Sweet Caroline" – Neil Diamond
  4. "Dancing Queen" – ABBA
  5. "Don’t Stop Believin’" – The Journey
  6. "I will Survive" – Gloria Gaynor
  7. "Wonderwall" – Oasis
  8. "Hotel California" – The Eagles
  9. "Hey Jude" – The Beatles
  10. "Eye of the Tiger" – Survivor

See Also:

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter

Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox!
  • Name*
Filed Under: AA Insurance, Music
Categories: Daily Distraction, Newsletter KSOO
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top